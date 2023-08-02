Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Marcelo sends emotional message to Luciano Sanchez after accidentally breaking his leg

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted as his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo sent an emotional message to Luciano Sanchez. The former Los Blancos star accidentally broke Sanchez's leg during a Copa Libertadores showdown between Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors.

Marcelo tried controlling the ball and stepped on Sanchez's leg inadvertently as the latter was approaching for a challenge. Sanchez suffered a horrific leg break in the process.

Marcelo was emotional after the unfortunate incident as he gushed about injuring a colleague unintentionally. The player penned a heartfelt social media message, writing:

"Today I had to experience a very difficult moment on the pitch. Without wanting to, he injured a professional partner. I want to achieve the best possible recovery,@luciano.sanchez03. All the strength of the world!"

Cristiano Ronaldo left a prayer emoji as a comment under his former teammate's post.

Ronaldo's comment under the post

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo were involved in a heartfelt social media exchange when the Brazilian left Real Madrid

Marcelo brought an end to his illustrious Real Madrid spell at the start of the 2022-23 season. He spent 15 seasons in the Spanish capital, scoring 38 goals and providing 103 assists in 546 matches across competitions.

The Brazilian shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 333 times during their time at Real Madrid and combined in 33 goals. They formed a lethal partnership on the left of Los Blancos' attack.

Ronaldo penned an emotional message when Marcelo announced his decision to leave Los Blancos. The Portuguese wrote:

"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!"

The left-back replied to the comments, writing:

"My life partner!!! Thank you very much [heart emojis]."

Ronaldo and Marcelo were very close teammates and shared a very friendly bond on and off the pitch. Hence, Real Madrid fans were nostalgic after seeing two of the best players in the club's history being involved in such a heartfelt exchange.