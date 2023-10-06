Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Portugal win bid to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his jubilation about Portugal's successful bid to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup via his social media accounts.

Spain and Morocco will be the other two host nations in a never-seen-before format for the competition.

While a tri-nation World Cup is a rarity in itself, FIFA has decided to schedule the first three games in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark 100 years of the prestigious tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a simple reaction for what is actually a huge moment for Portugal as they gear up to host their first-ever World Cup. They did submit joint bids for the 2018 and 2022 editions alongside Spain, who hosted their first edition of the tournament back in 1982.

While he is 38 and nearing the end of his legendary career, it is not very likely that Ronaldo will still be playing seven years from now to be a part of a home World Cup. However, it is not far-fetched to assume he could be handed a coaching or mentor role to be a part of the squad.

It will be interesting to see how this unique format pans out.

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to retire before 2030 but his son could represent Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal back in 2003 as an 18-year-old. In these 20 years, he has grown from a boy with weird hair to a legendary figure in the footballing world.

Ronaldo has made a record 201 appearances for the Selecao, scoring a whopping 123 goals and providing 44 assists in the process. However, at 38 years of age, it is near impossible for him to still be playing when the 2030 World Cup will be played in his home nation of Portugal.

His son, Cristiano Jr, could be in with a shout as he will be 20 years old by the time the tournament comes around - two years older than his father during his debut.

Following his father's move to Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Jr has joined the Mahd Football Academy in January. The 13-year-old has been a good player at youth levels but will undoubtedly have huge pressure on his shoulders should he decide to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional footballer.

Regardless, seeing both him and Ronaldo Sr. be a part of the Portugal team would be any football aficionado's dream in the future.