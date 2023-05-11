Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he receives incredible £92,000 time piece from luxury watch maker

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reacted in a jubilant manner after receiving a £92,000 watch from Jacob & Co. The luxury brand opened a new store in Riyadh and Ronaldo was invited to attend the launch event.

The piece that the Portuguese superstar received was a part of the 'Heart of CR7 Baguette' series.

Apart from that piece, there is also another watch named 'Flight of CR7 Baguette,' which is worth a whopping £115,000. The watch is designed to celebrate Ronaldo's iconic header for Real Madrid against Manchester United in the round of 16 first leg of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League.

The 38-year-old reacted to receiving the gift as he wrote on social media:

"Excited to visit the new @_Jacobandco boutique in Riyad, Saudi Arabia! Thank you Jacob Arabo for the warm welcome."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Excited to visit the new @_Jacobandco boutique in Riyad, Saudi Arabia! Thank you Jacob Arabo for the warm welcome. Excited to visit the new @_Jacobandco boutique in Riyad, Saudi Arabia! Thank you Jacob Arabo for the warm welcome. https://t.co/OgmXoGVpiX

Jacob & Co. also uploaded a snap with Ronaldo on their social media page, captioning the image:

"Brand partner and friend Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the Jacob & Co.'s Riyadh boutique inauguration on May 5th. The star striker of the Al Nassr football team was wearing the Jacob & Co. watch that bears his name and carries his image, the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X Heart of CR7."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action?

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action for Al-Nassr on May 16 as the Riyadh-based team take on Al-Ta'ee in a Saudi Pro League away clash. Ronaldo's team could only manage a 1-1 draw in their previous game against Al-Khaleej.

Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet during that match as Alvaro Gonzalez was the scorer of Dinko Jelicic's side's goal. The 38-year-old, though, has been among the goals since his move to the Middle East. He has scored 12 goals and has provided two assists in 15 appearances.

Al-Nassr, though, find themselves a distant second from league leaders Al-Ittihad. They have 57 points on the board from 26 matches and trail Nuno Espirito Santo's team by five points. Whether they can return to winning ways against Al-Ta'ee remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes