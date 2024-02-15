Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring late winner in Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League win against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo led from the front as he scored Al-Nassr's winner at Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday (February 14).

Playing his first competitive game of the year, the 39-year-old - returning from a short injury layoff - made a telling contribution. The Portugal captain scored the only goal of the game nine minutes from time with an opportunistic drive and broke into a unique celebration.

With Al-Alami taking back a slender one-goal lead ahead of the return at Mrsool Park next Wednesday (February 21), Ronaldo sounded pleased with his team's overall effort, posting on Instagram:

"Kicking off the round of 16 with a win! Good work, team!"

Having topped the group stage going unbeaten in six games, winning four, Ronaldo and Co. will look to seal the deal in a week's time.

It's pertinent to note that Ronaldo's injury had forced the postponement of his club's two scheduled friendlies in China last month. It also kept him out of the blockbuster clash with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

The Portuguese watched on from the stands as Al-Alami dismatled the MLS visitiors 6-0.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sizzling start to his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, having joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022.

Ageing like fine wine, the Portugal captain has been on a tear this sesaon. His latest strike boosted his tally to 25 goals and 11 assists in 26 games across competitions.

That includes 20 goals and nine assists - both league-leading - in 18 games in the league, where Luis Castro's side are only behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 rounds of games. Ronaldo has also scored four times and bagged an assist in five games in his maiden AFC Champions League. His other goal has come in the King's Cup.

Al-Nassr will next be in action at home to Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (February 17).