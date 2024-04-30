Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's King's Cup clash against Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media ahead of Al-Nassr's King's Cup clash with Al-Khaleej this week. The Portuguese hinted that he's ready for the highly anticipated encounter in a post on his official X profile.

Ronaldo will continue his quest to lead Al-Nassr to a trophy this season when they take on Al Khaleej in the semi-final of the King Cup of Champions at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday (April 1).

In an X post, Cristiano Ronaldo made it known that he's pumped up for the encounter. He posted an image of himself on the social media platform and accompanied it with the caption:

"Ready."

Al-Nassr will be confident of securing a victory when the two sides meet tomorrow. The teams locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at the weekend, and Luis Castro's men came out on top with a 1-0 victory away from home.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the squad for that game after missing two straight matches due to suspension for elbowing an opposition player during the 2-1 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals earlier this month.

The 39-year-old failed to record a goal contribution during the encounter. However, he will be fired up to return to the top of his game in front of goal this week.

That said, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is having a prolific run in front of goal this season. So far, he's bagged 36 goals and 12 assists for the Saudi giants in 38 appearances across all competitions. That includes 29 goals and 10 assists in 26 games in the league, as well as seven goals and two assists in cup competitions.

It remains to be seen how many more he'll add to his tally before the campaign rounds up.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr set to sack Luis Castro - Reports

According to a report from club legend Hussein Abdulghani, via @ByanNassr on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Nassr are set to relieve their manager Luis Castro of his duties at the end of the current campaign.

The Saudi giants are reportedly not satisfied with the job of the tactician, who has won just the Arab Club Champions Cup since being appointed by the Riyadh-based outfit back in 2023. Although they're still active in the King's Cup, the report mentioned that winning it wouldn't save the manager's job.

In line with that, multiple big names have been linked with a move to the club in recent times, including Jose Mourinho, who shares nationality with Cristiano Ronaldo and worked with the attacker during his time at Real Madrid.