Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr maintain incredible unbeaten run and qualify for knockout stages of AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his delight after Al-Nassr secured qualification for the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League on Monday (Nov. 27).

The Saudi Arabian outfit played out a 0-0 draw against Iranian side Persepolis, even after being reduced to 10 men following defender Ali Lajami's red card in the 17th minute. After this result, Ronaldo and Co. are on top of Group E, having racked up 13 points in five matches.

Starting this tie, the Portuguese icon earned the respect of many when he claimed not to be fouled after the on-field referee awarded a penalty for an infringement on the striker.

However, the official overturned his decision after being advised by his video assistant to recheck the incident. Hours after Al-Nassr secured qualification for the next round, Ronaldo shared a series of pictures from the night and captioned it:

"Happy that we qualified 1st in our group and to have achieved 20 games unbeaten. Great Teamwork."

The Riyadh-based club have now managed to go 20 games unbeaten across all competitions. In Asia's highest club competition, the ex-Real Madrid attacker has bagged three goals and an assist in four appearances. This season, he's completed 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and assisting nine.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, four points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal. They face the mightly Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal next in the league on Friday (Dec. 1).

Al-Nassr boss provides Cristiano Ronaldo update after injury scare

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro confirmed after the club's latest AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis that the side's medical staff will assess Cristiano Ronaldo's injury.

The ex-Manchester United striker was withdrawn in the 78th minute and was replaced by striker Mohammed Maran after seemingly picking up a neck issue. Addressing the extent of the 38-year-old's injury, Castro said after the match (via Al-Nassr news):

"Ronaldo? It’s not looking good. The medical staff is currently assessing the extent of the injury but hopefully, he will be ready next week."

The comments from the Saudi Pro League side's head coach hints at the fact that Ronaldo remains uncertain to face Al-Hilal on Friday. Should he fail to make the match, it would be a huge blow to Al-Nassr, for whom Ronaldo has scored 32 goals in 38 matches since arriving in January 2023.