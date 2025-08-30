Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after Al-Nassr's comprehensive 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:13 GMT
Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad - Saudi Super Cup Semi Final - Source: Getty
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on social media following Al-Nassr's 5-0 thumping of Al-Taawoun on Friday, August 29, in the Saudi Pro League. Jorge Jesus' team arrived at the game on the back of the disappointing defeat against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final.

The Riyadh-based club have made multiple changes to their squad over the summer after another underwhelming campaign. Jesus was handed the reigns of the first team, while the likes of Joao Felix, Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman have been roped in as well.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr also managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a new deal in June this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, interestingly, is yet to win the league since his move to the Middle East.

On Friday, Felix marked his SPL debut by scoring in the 7th minute to send his team 1-0 up. Ronaldo doubled the score from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, before Coman joined the party a minute later.

Felix, though, turned out to be the star of the show. The 25-year-old sent his team 4-0 ahead in the 67th minute with an impressive strike from distance, before completing his hat-trick in the 87th minute.

After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself from the game on social media, with the caption:

"First step"
Al-Nassr next face Al Kholood at the Al-Awwal Park in the league on September 14.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo send a message to Al-Nassr fans before the start of the season?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had issued a rallying cry to supporters on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's season opener on Friday. He wrote:

"Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable."
The Portuguese ace has failed to win a major trophy since arriving at Al-Nassr after ending his stay with Manchester United in December 2022. The move, however, has opened the doors of the Middle East to the rest of the world, and has put the spot light on football in Saudi Arabia. The 40-year-old has also scored 101 goals for the Riyadh-based club to date and will be desperate to win the league this season.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

