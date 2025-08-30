Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after Al-Nassr's comprehensive 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on social media following Al-Nassr's 5-0 thumping of Al-Taawoun on Friday, August 29, in the Saudi Pro League. Jorge Jesus' team arrived at the game on the back of the disappointing defeat against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. The Riyadh-based club have made multiple changes to their squad over the summer after another underwhelming campaign. Jesus was handed the reigns of the first team, while the likes of Joao Felix, Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman have been roped in as well. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr also managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a new deal in June this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, interestingly, is yet to win the league since his move to the Middle East. On Friday, Felix marked his SPL debut by scoring in the 7th minute to send his team 1-0 up. Ronaldo doubled the score from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, before Coman joined the party a minute later. Felix, though, turned out to be the star of the show. The 25-year-old sent his team 4-0 ahead in the 67th minute with an impressive strike from distance, before completing his hat-trick in the 87th minute.After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself from the game on social media, with the caption: &quot;First step&quot;Al-Nassr next face Al Kholood at the Al-Awwal Park in the league on September 14.Did Cristiano Ronaldo send a message to Al-Nassr fans before the start of the season? Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo had issued a rallying cry to supporters on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's season opener on Friday. He wrote: &quot;Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo @CristianoLINKTomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable. 💪🔥The Portuguese ace has failed to win a major trophy since arriving at Al-Nassr after ending his stay with Manchester United in December 2022. The move, however, has opened the doors of the Middle East to the rest of the world, and has put the spot light on football in Saudi Arabia. The 40-year-old has also scored 101 goals for the Riyadh-based club to date and will be desperate to win the league this season.