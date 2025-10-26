Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as he celebrates 950th career goal after Al-Nassr win

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:27 GMT
Al Nassr v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al Nassr v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a post on social media to celebrate helping Al-Nassr secure a win over Al-Hazm and scoring his 950th goal. The Portugal international found the net in his side's 2-0 win away from home, taking his tally for the season to six.

Ronaldo returned to the starting XI for his side following a well-earned rest from action in the AFC Champions League Two win over FC Goa in midweek. The 40-year-old appeared to have benefitted from the time off, as he continued his fine form for the Knights of Najd. He made sure to post on social media after the game, expressing his happiness at helping his team win.

"Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! 🙏🏽⚽️ Always hungry for more! 💪🏽", he posted on X.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a surprisingly quiet game for much of the encounter as his side struggled to create clear-cut openings against Al-Hazm. The former Manchester United man touched the ball only 31 times, less than any outfield players on either team. He managed, however, to create three chances for his teammates, none of which they managed to put away.

Ronaldo took a step closer to the 1000-goal mark as his goal in the closing stages for Al-Nassr put him exactly 50 goals from reaching this tally. The experienced forward is behind only Joao Felix (9) and Joshua King (7) in his hunt for a third successive Saudi Pro League golden boot this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix on target in Al-Nassr win over Al-Hazm

Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix found the net for Al-Nassr as they eased to a 2-0 win over Al-Hazm in their Saudi Pro League clash. The Knights of Najd won their tenth successive game since the start of the season, maintaining their three-point lead over Al-Taawoun at the summit of the league table.

Al-Nassr took 25 minutes to find the lead through summer acquisition Felix, who scored his ninth league goal in only six games. The former Chelsea man was on hand to head home a cross from Ayman Yahya, continuing his rich vein of form.

Brazilian youngster Wesley was called on from the bench in the second half for his first league appearance of the season for Al-Nassr. The 20-year-old made good use of the opportunity, as he set up Ronaldo to score his side's second in the 88th minute and put the game to bed.

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

