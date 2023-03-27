Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media following his incredible brace in Portugal's 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be in a jubilant mood on social media after helping Portugal to a 6-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday night (26 March).

Roberto Martinez took charge of Portugal for the second time as they took on Luxembourg at the Luxembourg Stadium in their second 2024 European Championship qualifier. Os Navegadores were at their sublime best against the hosts, securing an emphatic 6-0 victory to secure the top spot in Group J with six points after two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace in Portugal’s Group J opener against Liechtenstein last week, extended his purple patch, bagging another brace against Luxembourg. His goals, which came in the ninth and 31st minutes, extended his international goal tally to 122 in 198 outings.

Having fired his second consecutive brace, Ronaldo took to social media, expressing his happiness at being involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼 2 jogos, 2 vitórias! Objetivo cumprido. Feliz por ter contribuído para este início muito positivo da nossa seleção. Vamos! 2 jogos, 2 vitórias! Objetivo cumprido. Feliz por ter contribuído para este início muito positivo da nossa seleção. Vamos!💪🏼🇵🇹 https://t.co/mLmlAVGFiU

The 38-year-old wrote:

“2 games, 2 wins! Objective accomplished. Happy to have contributed to this very positive start of our selection. Let's go!|”

Joao Felix (15th minute), Bernardo Silva (18th minute), Otavio (77th minute), and Rafael Leao (89th minute), were also on the scoresheet for Portugal.

The 2016 European Champions will return to the 2024 European Championship qualifier action with a clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 17 June.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a complete performance against Luxembourg

Prior to his move to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo had been criticized for his lack of movement. Many critics claimed that the veteran superstar had slowed down and could not contribute to the game outside the box. In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has made it a point to prove his critics wrong by working not only on the ball but also off it.

The same grit and commitment shone through in the 6-0 victory over Luxembourg. Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to apply the finishing touch to Nuno Mendes’ inviting cross into the box in the ninth minute. Then, in the 31st minute, he superbly took Bruno Fernandes’ through ball in his stride and found the bottom left corner.

In addition to scoring those two beautiful goals, he created a chance, won a tackle, recovered the ball four times, and won three of four duels. The former Manchester United superstar regularly contributed to Portugal’s press and never slacked off.

Martinez will be ecstatic to see the skipper setting an example for his troops.

Poll : 0 votes