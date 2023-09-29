Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after helping Al-Nassr defeat Al-Ta'ee in SPL fixture

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo expressed confidence after his side completed a 2-1 win over Al-Ta'ee in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 29.

In a post on Twitter, the Portuguese superstar offered motivation to his teammates amidst their strong run of form, writing:

"Another important victory and 9 wins in a row! Well done Team! Let’s keep the good work!💪🏼💙💛"

Al-Nassr made it six wins in a row and nine across all competitions with the win over Al-Ta'ee. They took the lead in the 32nd minute through Brazilian winger Anderson Talisca.

The home side equalised in the 79th minute through Virgil Misidjan. However, Ronaldo came up clutch, scoring from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to ensure that the visitors took home all three points.

With the win, Al-Nassr moved to third in the Saudi Pro League table and are a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

They have turned their fortunes around quickly after beginning the campaign with two losses on the trot. Ronaldo has been instrumental in the comeback, leading the league's goalscoring with 10 goals. Sadio Mane and Talisca have also chipped in with six and four goals respectively.

They will face 13th-placed Abha in the league next on Friday, 6 October.

Gary Neville provides opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo exit from Manchester United

Neville explains why the 38-year-old struggled in his second stint.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford did not go as planned. He stated that the 38-year-old's frustration with his teammates was a key reason behind his acrimonious exit.

Neville said to Spanish outlet Marca:

"Cristiano got frustrated with them, he got angry with them and that was visible sometimes during the games and, in the end, it became a kind of confrontation. I have played with him, he has an incredible level and has worked as hard as any other player I have played with; everything you see in Cristiano is talent and hard work."

He added:

"He wants to win, he is desperate to win, he wants to score goals and he wants to be the best player in the world, so I think it has been difficult for him, maybe because he has reached the end of his career in teams that did not have the level that he had seen before."

Ronaldo made a shock return to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021. He enjoyed a good first campaign back, finishing as the side's top scorer that season with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

However, Erik ten Hag's appointment ahead of the 2022-23 campaign saw his relationship with the club become difficult. He eventually left in November 2022 and joined Al-Nassr.