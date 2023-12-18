Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as he is named the most searched athlete in Google history

Al-Nassr forward and Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on X to being named the most searched athlete in Google history.

Google recently announced the most searched items from various categories, including history, music, science, and more.

Among these was the most searched athlete category, in which Ronaldo beat Argentine icon Lionel Messi and star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, among others to the title.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the honor, Ronaldo wrote on his X account:

"Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in @google history."

Expand Tweet

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is a huge personality on the internet. He boasts an incredible 615 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed celebrity on the social media platform.

Of course, the 38-year-old attacker has a list of achievements on the football pitch as well. He has scored a staggering 735 senior club career goals, out of which 450 came in Real Madrid colors.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League winner. He has laid his hands on the Premier League trophy thrice while winning Serie A and La Liga twice each, among other honors.

The Portuguese sensation has been capped 205 times by Portugal, scoring an incredible 128 goals, and helping his country win the European championship in 2016.

When Cristiano Ronaldo made his commitment to Saudi Arabian football

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)A

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to join Al-Nassr in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. Since then, the Portuguese icon has scored 34 goals and assisted 12 from 41 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side.

Given the impact Ronaldo has made on Saudi Arabian football, he was asked about his future in the country. Following the Al-Nassr attacker's arrival, several prominent names from Europe made the move to the Middle East, including Karim Benzema, Neymar, and N'Golo Kante.

Claiming that he's committed to Saudi Arabian football, Ronaldo said in the summer (via Express):

"I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world."

“I will be part of your world, your culture - I will be here. I hope I make the people enjoy through my games, my performance, and to win things."

This season, the former Juventus striker has been on fire, bagging 20 goals and 10 assists in just 22 appearances across competitions.

He has hit the 50-goal mark this calendar year and could add more to his tally, with Al-Nassr set to play three matches before the turn of the year.