Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as he receives special gift from his Al-Nassr teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reacted on social media after he received a special tribute from his Al-Nassr teammates.

Turning 38 is hardly a professional footballer's prime. But Ronaldo has taken it as an invitation to raise the bar. Smashing the 40-goal threshold for the year 2023, the Portuguese legend has shown no signs of slowing down.

As seen in a video shared on their social media account, the Al-Nassr squad orchestrated a surprise for the forward hitting the 40-goal mark this year. As he got on the training ground, his teammates could be seen trailing him, carrying a cake adorned with his triumphs.

The cake was dressed in Portugal and Al-Nassr's colors, with the writing: 2023 international caps, 127 goals, 40 goals this year.

The Real Madrid legend could not contain his delight, as the video showed him cracking a wide smile. He later took to Twitter, offering an appreciative response: "Thank you team!"

Expand Tweet

It has been quite the journey for Cristiano Ronaldo since his abrupt departure from Manchester United. After his shocking interview with Piers Morgan hit the internet, Ronaldo left the Theater of Dreams for Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr in January 2023.

In his inaugural season with the side, Ronaldo was nothing short of impressive. He featured in 16 Saudi Pro League matches and netted the ball 14 times. However, they narrowly losing the league title to Al-Ittihad. Ahead of this season, he dazzled in the Arab Club Champions Cup, lifting both the tournament trophy.For the current season, he's lighting up scoreboards in the Saudi Pro League, leading the pack with 10 goals in just eight games. On the international stage, he is on the heels of the Euro 2024 top scorer, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, with nine goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has set his sights on Al-Nassr's senior side after joining youth team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has inked a contract with Al-Nassr's Under-13 squad. Football insider Fabrizio Romano broke the news (via GOAL), stating that the 13-year-old prodigy will commence training sessions with his new teammates in a matter of days.

Since his father's monumental transfer to Al-Nassr earlier this year, the young Ronaldo has been acclimatizing to the Saudi football landscape. However, this new agreement marks his formal entry into the club's youth academy.

Cristiano Jr. will don the famed No. 7 jersey, which has notably become synonymous with his father's illustrious career through five Ballon d'Or wins and countless trophies.

At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy both age and expectation, maintaining a scoring spree that shows no signs of dwindling. Time will tell if he'll still be lacing up his boots by the time his son ascends to Al-Nassr’s senior squad.