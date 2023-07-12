Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as he returns to Al-Nassr training

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message on social media as the Portugal captain returned to Al-Nassr's training. Ronaldo has joined his team's pre-season camp that's taking place in Portugal.

On his return to the team, Ronaldo penned a social media message:

“Good to be back!"

Ronaldo has played 19 games for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Pro League club as a free agent on December 21, 2022. The Portugal captain made his debut for the team in January. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists.

However, Al-Nassr went trophyless during the 2022-23 season. Rudi Garcia was sacked and replaced by Dinko Jelicic at the helm. Luis Castro has since been appointed as the new coach of the team.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. can win a silverware under the 61-year-old Portuguese coach's tutelage this season remains to be seen.

Luis Castro looking forward to working alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Newly minted Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro is happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks. The 38-year-old is considered one of the best players in the history of the beautiful game.

Castro is keen on working with Ronaldo. Moreover, the Portuguese manager, who joined Al-Alamy from the Brazilian club Botafogo, also gave his assessment on the Al-Nassr team (via Record Portugal):

"We are in a construction process. The team is waiting for some units to be completed. The first sensations are good, with the players very available for work. It is normal at this stage of the season. The conditions are great to develop the work."

Castro added:

"We are happy to have the best players in history with us. It is always a reason to be happy to have the opportunity to work with him, and he is an inspiration to many of our colleagues on a daily basis.

"It is a responsibility for all of us to fight to achieve our goals, and he is clearly the reference of the team."

Ronaldo is once again expected to be the team's attacking leader during the 2023-24 season. Improving the on-field bond between Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca will be one of Castro's main aims to get the best out of Al-Alamy.

