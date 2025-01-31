Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Al-Nassr in their 2-1 win over Al-Raed in SPL clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on social media after starring in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (January 30). The Portuguese star was on target as the Knights of Najd recorded a third consecutive league win.

Ronaldo scored the game's first goal in the 35th minute off an assist from Marcelo Brozovic. He was set up perfectly by the Croatian midfielder and fired a low drive into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

Two minutes after the restart, Ronaldo turned provider as he laid up Nawaf Boushal who darted into the box and unleashed a sublime low strike to beat the goalkeeper. Al-Read halved the deficit in the 76th minute through Amir Sayoud, but Al-Nassr held tight to secure maximum points.

The victory meant that Stefano Pioli's side have now won three matches on the bounce, and are unbeaten in the league since the start of the year. Cristiano Ronaldo was ecstatic with his side's result. He took to X and posted pictures from the match with the caption:

"3 straight wins for us!"

Ronaldo's goal against Al-Raed was his 15th league goal of the season from 17 matches. He has also turned provider on three occasions. Overall, he has netted 21 goals and four assists in 24 games across competitions this term.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, moved to third on the league table with their latest victory. They have 38 points from 18 games, five points behind leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Ittihad, who have both played a game less.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds as fans chant Lionel Messi's name in Al-Read vs Al-Nassr clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was taunted with chants of Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's league clash with Al-Raed on Thursday. During the match at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, the home fans tried to put the Portuguese superstar off by repeatedly chanting the name of his long-time rival.

Ronaldo reacted by gesturing to the fans to increase the tempo of their chants, before cupping his hands in his ear, suggesting that he wasn't hearing them. Watch the video below:

The Al-Nassr captain would have the last laugh though as he found the net in the 35th minute and added an assist in the 47th minute to lead his side to victory. The Knights of Najd will next play Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League on February 3, before taking on Al-Fayha in the league four days later.

