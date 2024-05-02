Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Al Nassr in their 3-1 King's Cup semi-final win

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on X/Twitter after scoring a brace during Al Nassr's 3-1 win against Al Khaleej in the King's Cup semi-final at the Al Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday (May 1).

The Portuguese star posted snapshots of his celebration after scoring the goals on X with the caption:

"King's Cup final! Let's GO!"

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute when a poor back pass from Lisandro Lopez forced a blunder from Al Khaleej goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić. The clumsily cleared ball went up in the air and Ronaldo volleyed it home from the edge of the penalty box to take Al Nassr 1-0 up.

Sadio Mane scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the 37th minute. A pass from Marcelo Brozovic hit an Al Khaleej defender's hand, and the referee took no time to point to the spot. The Senegalese marksman went with power over precision and blasted the ball to the right side of the goal to make it 2-0 for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third and final goal of the match in the 57th minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hit the ball from the far post after receiving a low cross from Aiman Yahya. Although the keeper saved the first attempt, the rebound luckily fell to Cristiano's feet who fired the ball into an empty net.

Al Khaleej got a goal back in the 82nd minute, courtesy of a pin-point cross from Al Hayder and a brilliant finish from Al Torais. However, it was nothing more than a consolation as Al Nassr went on to win the match 3-1.

Al Nassr will now face Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Hilal in the King's Cup final on May 31. Al Hilal defeated arch-rivals Al Ittihad 2-1 in the King's Cup semi-final on April 30 to secure a place in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his 37th final on May 31

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the man for the big moments throughout his career and will play his 37th final on May 31. The Portuguese marksman has played in 36 finals so far for both club and country. 33 have been for his club and three for the Portugal national team.

In 36 appearances, Ronaldo has netted the ball 22 times and provided two assists. The Portuguese superstar boasts an impressive 0.61 goals per game ratio and a 100% penalty conversion record in the finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo also holds the record for the most final appearances (6) in the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and Manchester United, out of which he has won five. He shares the record with AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini. The five-time UCL winner also boasts a record of scoring four goals in the UCL finals.