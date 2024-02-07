“Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Al Hilal” - Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro provides fresh injury update

Al-Nassr have been given a huge boost as club manager Luis Castro has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit.

The Portuguese icon has been nursing a muscle injury, and last appeared in his side's 4-1 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Taawoun on December 30, 2023. Since then, the Riyadh-based side have played just one friendly fixture: the much-awaited clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1 (6-0 to Al-Nassr).

Unfortunately, the former Real Madrid striker was unable to feature in what could have been the final encounter against Messi. However, he has now seemingly recovered and is ready to face Al-Hilal in the club's final friendly on February 8 before returning to competitive action.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Castro said (via @CristianoXtra_):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Al Hilal tomorrow."

This news comes at the right time as Al-Nassr are gearing up to take on Saudi Pro League rivals Al Feiha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League on February 14.

Following this meeting, Ronaldo and Co. return to league action on December 17, when Al-Nassr host Al Fateh. Currently, they are placed second in the standings, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in fine form this campaign, having notched up 24 goals and 11 assists from 25 matches across competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest player to assist and score in consecutive Premier League matches at Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo (via Goal).

The Denmark international bagged a goal and an assist first in his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. He then followed it up with another strike and laid off Marcus Rashford for the latter's goal in the 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1.

Following his reported €73.9 million move from Atalanta to Old Trafford last summer, Hojlund endured a frustrating start to life in England. The 21-year-old failed to find the net in any of his first 14 league fixtures but has scored in all of his last four league appearances.

Overall, Hojlund has played 28 matches across competitions this campaign, bagging 10 goals and two assists. Expect him to lead the line for the Red Devils during their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (February 11).