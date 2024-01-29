"Cristiano Ronaldo is really my role model, whether in work or in play" - PSG forward makes claim about the Al-Nassr superstar

Young Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Bradley Barcola has discussed Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing to the press that the legendary superstar is his role model.

Barcola has become an important player for his team under coach Luis Enrique. This season, he has played 23 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. In a recent interview with Telefoot, the Frenchman said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is truly my role model, whether in work or in play."

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Al Nassr, a move that has brought a lot of attention to the Saudi Pro League. It has seen an exodus of superstars from Europe, as Saudi Arabia broke records by signing famous players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and Neymar Jr.

In 2023, Ronaldo scored 54 goals for club and country, making him the top scorer in football last year. While he is currently on winter break, the 38-year-old is set to start his year in style with a friendly against long-time rival Lionel Messi and the Argentine legend's new club Inter Miami on January 29.

When Cristiano Ronaldo praised rivalry with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared a respectful rivalry over the past 15 years.

They have competed for top football awards, having won an incredible 13 Ballons d'Or, with Messi snatching up three in the last four years. The Argentine legend won his eighth Ballon d'Or late last year, after leading the South American giants to World Cup glory in 2022. Ronaldo spoke about Messi in a 2020 interview with RMC Sport, saying:

"I really admire the career he [Messi] has had so far. He has already said that he had trouble when I left the Spanish league because it is a rivalry that he appreciates. It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One."

Now in the later stages of their careers, Ronaldo plays in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, while Messi is aiming for MLS success with Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine has already led his new team to win their first-ever Leagues Cup, and he will be looking to lift more trophies with the Herons.