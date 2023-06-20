Cristiano Ronaldo receives Guinness World Record award after becoming first male player to reach 200 international appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a Guinness World Record after reaching 200 international caps for Portugal.

The legendary forward is making his 200th appearance for Selecao das Quinas in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland. The 38-year-old has broken another record and is the most-capped player in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement has been recognized by the Guinness Book of Records. The Portugal captain was presented with a certificate for his accomplishment before his nation's clash against Iceland.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Still breaking records Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Guinness World Record after becoming the first male player EVER to make 200 international appearancesStill breaking records Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Guinness World Record after becoming the first male player EVER to make 200 international appearances 👏Still breaking records 🐐 https://t.co/bxfNxCytOx

It is yet another record to add to Ronaldo's long list of accomplishments in international football. The Al Nassr frontman is the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 122 goals in 200 games to date.

The legendary forward is showing no signs of stopping and isn't intending on doing so anytime soon. The 38-year-old spoke this week about his future with the Portugal national team. He stated (via GOAL):

“I'll stay here until I, the [football federation] president and the coach believe I can. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. Representing the national team is the height of the career. I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese happy."

Ronaldo made his debut for Selecao back in 2003 at the age of 18. He won the 2016 European Championships with his national team and could be eyeing next year's edition of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been joined in Saudi Pro League by Portuguese teammate Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves is heading to Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Saudi Arabia since January when he made a groundbreaking move to Al Nassr.

The iconic forward's arrival has been the catalyst for plenty more European stars to head to the Middle East. The latest to do so is Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to Sky Sports, Saudi giants Al Hilal have finalized a £47 million deal for Ronaldo's Portuguese teammate. He has agreed on personal terms and an announcement over the signing is due this week.

Neves, 26, has been regarded as one of the Premier League's most creative midfielders. He scored six goals and provided one assist in 41 games across competitions last season.

The former FC Porto midfielder was linked with Manchester United and Barcelona. However, Al Hilal have stepped in and snapped up the Portugal international. It means he will be playing for Cristiano Ronaldo's rivals next season.

Ronaldo and Neves are also joined in the Saudi Pro League by Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. The French duo have joined champions Al Ittihad.

Poll : 0 votes