Cristiano Ronaldo receives Guinness World Record award for international feat ahead of Portugal v Denmark clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored with a Guinness World Record for most wins as an international player, having won 132 matches with Portugal. The Portuguese captain was presented with the honor ahead of his country's UEFA Nations League quarter-finals second leg against Denmark.

Ad

Ronaldo has been playing international football for over 20 years, having made his debut in August 2003. In addition to his most recent achievement, he is the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, with 135 goals in 217 appearances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ronaldo has also crossed over 900 career goals in professional football for Portugal and clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr. He is still Real Madrid’s leading scorer with 450 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo brushes off Hojlund's celebration, eyes second-leg redemption

Cristiano Ronaldo has played down any suggestion of controversy after Rasmus Hojlund performed his trademark 'Siu' celebration during Denmark’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the first leg.

Ad

Speaking before the second leg in Lisbon, the Portugal captain said he was not offended by the Manchester United striker’s gesture.

Hojlund, who scored the winner in the 78th minute, said there was no disrespect intended, calling Cristiano Ronaldo his “idol” and saying the celebration was a tribute. The legendary striker told the press (via BBC):

"For me, it is not a problem. This is not because he don't have respect for me. I'm smart enough to understand that not only him, but around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration."

Ad

"For me, it's an honour. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration, not [that] I still see his celebration."

The 40-year-old forward admitted that Portugal labored against Croatia in the first leg. He also came to Roberto Martinez's defense, calling the criticism against the Selecao coach "unfair." Ronaldo said:

"I think it's unfair to criticise the coach, because we're all in the same boat. We lost the game and played badly, but we have the second leg tomorrow. Calm down. Think positive and think that things will go well."

Portugal host Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday (March 23), needing to overcome a one-goal disadvantage to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback