Cristiano Ronaldo receives harsh reception on his return to Madrid

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was one of a number of players that were booed and whistled every time they touched the ball during their friendly against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Madrid to represent Portugal in a pre-Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Spain at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, which happens to be the home ground of Real Madrid's arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has tormented Atletico Madrid on many occasions during his time with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 22 goals against Atletico Madrid during his nine years in Spain with Los Blancos.

Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final triumph. He also scored the winning penalty against Atletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.

The 36-year-old also faced Diego Simeone's side after joining Juventus in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign.

Atletico had managed to win the first leg 2-0, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible hat-trick in the second leg to lead Juventus to a 3-2 aggregate victory.

On his return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, the Spanish supporters were in a foul mood as they jeered Ronaldo every time he touched the ball or made a move.

Fans at Atletico Madrid's home ground aimed harsh taunts towards Spain striker Alvaro Morata as well, who was guilty of missing a number of easy opportunities. Spain manager Luis Enrique also received a number of harsh words and whistles.

Enrique supported Alvaro Morata after the game and did not care about the reaction the Spain striker received from the crowd.

"I don't care. He has killed himself tonight trying to press, and he has created a lot of danger. They should stand and applaud when he runs 40 metres, sends the goalkeeper and is unlucky enough to see his shot hit the crossbar. They can whistle me, but I don't like them doing it to the players," said Enrique.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal looked off pace in their pre-Euro 2020 friendly against Spain

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact in Portugal's pre-tournament warm-up game against Spain.

Portugal struggled to maintain possession and were unable to create any notable chances during the game.

Spain, on the other hand, showed signs of promise. Luis Enrique's side dominated possession and created a number of chances which they failed to convert.

