Cristiano Ronaldo receives SPL September Player of the Month award ahead of Al-Nassr's game against Abha

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently added another feather to his cap. He received the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for September before his team's home game against Abha on Friday, October 6.

The 38-year-old had a fabulous month in the Saudi Pro League. In four games, Ronaldo bagged five goals and three assists, scoring in each outing. Al-Nassr won all four games to move to fourth in the standings.

Ronaldo bagged a goal and two assists in the 5-1 win at Al-Hazem before scoring once in the 3-1 home win over Al-Raed. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then bagged a brace in the 4-3 win at home to Al-Ahli before scoring and assisting in the 2-1 win at Al-Tai.

With 10 goals and five assists in six games, Ronaldo tops the Saudi Pro League's scoring and assist charts, having scored in his last five outings.

Overall, Ronaldo has 11 goals and six assists in 10 games across competitions this season. The tally includes one goal in two AFC Champions League games and an assist in an AFC Champions League playoff outing.

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has expectedly been named in Portugal's squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia on October 13 and Bosnia and Herzegovina away three days later.

The 38-year-old is one of seven attackers in Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad. Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, and Goncalo Ramos are the other six.

The Euro 2016 winners are on the cusp of qualifying for next year's Germany finals, having won their first six games. The Selecao will do so if they beat Slovakia and Iceland beat Luxembourg.

Martinez's side lead the standings with a perfect 18 points from six games, five clear of second-placed Slovakia. Third-placed Luxembourg are three points behind.

The Al-Nassr striker has had a fine European qualifying campaign, netting five times in as many outings. He missed Portugal's last game - the 9-0 win over Luxembourg - because of suspension (accumulation of yellow cards).

He's set to create more history in the European Championship, as the tournament's all-time top scorer looks to appear in a sixth (straight) edition. No other player has appeared in more than four.