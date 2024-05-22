Cristiano Ronaldo refers to Georgina Rodriguez as his 'wife' in conversation with Anthony Joshua, viral video emerges 

Cristiano Ronaldo has referred to Georgina Rodriguez as his wife during a conversation with Anthony Joshua. The two sporting juggernauts were seated at the VIP ringside during the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight, which saw the Ukrainian retain his undefeated record, picking up his 22nd win.

The match took place in Saudi Arabia, where luminaries and sporting celebrities showed up to watch the fight. These included Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Joshua, who sat side by side and had a conversation that veered towards the Portuguese superstar's partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo referred to his partner as his "wife", telling Joshua (via Al Nassr Zone):

"My wife, she's half Spanish and Argentinian, and she's Latina.”

It was a win by decision for Oleksandr Usyk, as two judges out of three ruled in his favor. The duo could get a rematch in October, but with nothing decided on it, the focus has been on what is Tyson Fury's first loss, as the British boxer has 34 wins and a draw to his name.

Georgina Rodriguez wears Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired shirt at fashion show

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has shown a touching message for the Portuguese forward on a dress she wore for the VETEMENTS fashion show. The duo has been one of the most followed couples in the world of football, fashion, and social media.

Georgina, who is a model, appeared at Paris Fashion Week in a red Ronaldo-inspired dress with a message from the Al-Nassr striker on the back of the dress. The message read (via GOAL):

"For the love of my life, Cristiano Ronaldo".

The Spanish model and the Manchester United icon started dating in 2016 when he was playing in Spain for Real Madrid. Georgina Rodriguez has followed the star across the best leagues in Europe, raising their five children in Spain, Italy, England, and now, Saudi Arabia.

The superstar forward decided on a switch to Al-Nassr from Manchester United over a year ago on a mega move that quickly saw other notable European players follow in his footsteps. Since Ronaldo left Europe entirely, players like former teammate Karim Benzema and Alex Telles have joined him in the Middle East.

Premier League players like N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Roberto Firmino, and others have also joined. Ronaldo is currently one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League, having scored 33 goals in 29 league games.