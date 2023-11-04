Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to send his vote to decide award during 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the spotlight once again following the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala, albeit for the wrong reason. The Portuguese icon reportedly refused to send in his vote to decide the winner of the Kopa Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or story in the last couple of years appears to reflect a fall from grace. From winning the accolade five times between 2008 and 2017 to failing to win it across the last six years, the 38-year-old's rating has dropped significantly.

In fact, he didn't even make it into the shortlist this year. To make matters worse, his eternal rival Lionel Messi emerged as the winner for the eighth time in his career, further cementing his status among the game's all-time greats.

The jury for this year's Ballon d'Or featured 100 journalists from the top 100 ranked countries in the FIFA rankings. Messi was voted as the winner with 462 points - 105 more than second-placed Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best U-21 player in the world annually, France Football left the decision to former Ballon d'Or winners. Having won the award five times, Cristiano Ronaldo was eligible and invited to vote.

However, according to Footmercato, the Al-Nassr superstar refused to send his vote. In his absence, the likes of Messi, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Jean-Pierre Papin and Zinedine Zidane dropped their verdicts. Jude Bellingham won the accolade for his stellar season with Borussia Dortmund and an impressive World Cup campaign with England.

The report also mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't responded to requests from the French media for several years now and hasn't been part of the jury.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win another Ballon d'Or before retiring?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo might not be able to match Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or tally, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to win the coveted prize at least one more time before calling time on his career. But what are his chances?

Playing outside of Europe at this stage of his career, it's plain that Cristiano Ronaldo's chances have taken a cut. However, the Al-Nassr forward can manage to bring himself back to the fore if he can roll back the years at the European Championship next year.

Portugal have qualified for Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany next summer. Ronaldo will get the chance to remind everyone of his class once again. It remains to be seen whether he can take it.