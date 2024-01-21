Cristiano Ronaldo responds as Georgina Rodriguez declares he’s ‘the best’ after Globe Soccer award triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has lauded him as 'the best' in an Instagram post featuring multiple images from the Globe Soccer Awards. This has notably come after Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2023.

Ronaldo responded to his partner's post with a heart emoji:

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards

The 38-year-old striker had a remarkable evening at the Globe Soccer Awards, as he swept up three awards. He was recognized as the Best Middle East Player, and he also received the Maradona Award for being the top goalscorer of 2023.

Ronaldo was also chosen as the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year. Erling Haaland won the Best Male Player award, while Lionel Messi did not win anything.

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for a busy schedule in the coming weeks. This includes a range of friendly matches, notably Al-Nassr's Riyadh Cup clash against Messi's Inter Miami on February 1. Recently, he has been relaxing on vacation with Georgina Rodriguez and their family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's black ring raises questions about Georgina Rodriguez marriage

Ronaldo recently grabbed attention for his presence at the Spanish Super Cup final where his former team Real Madrid dominated Barcelona at Al Awwal Stadium. However, he also sported a black ring, which sparked some curiosity among fans (via Sport Bible).

The 38-year-old football legend is not married but in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The ring isn't about marital status but fitness and health. According to AS (via Sport Bible), the ring is a high-tech fitness tracker from Oura Health.

This smart ring allows Ronaldo to monitor his health metrics and take care of his body, especially as he has not visited the issue of retirement so far. According to the report, the ring monitors sleep patterns, heart rate, body temperature, and physical movement.

It is hardly any surprise that the super striker strictly monitors his health, as he is currently in top form in the Saudi Pro League. 2023 saw him score a total of 53 goals for club and country, and he has already scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in just 18 league matches for Al-Nassr this season.