Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Rasmus Hojlund copying his celebration after scoring vs Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has no problem with Manchester United star Rasmus Hojliund copying his celebration. The Danish star celebrated with the 'SIUUU' after scoring the lone goal in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second leg, Ronaldo admitted that he was hoping to be the one celebrating when the two sides meet in Portugal. He wants to take his nation to the semifinal but knows that they must overcome the 1-0 deficit.

He said via ESPN:

"No problem, for me it's not a problem. I knew it's not because he does not have respect for me, of course not. I'm smart enough to understand that not only him but around the world other sportspeople do my celebration. For me it's an honor. But I hope tomorrow he can see my celebration."

The two sides clash on Sunday night in Lisbon - their first UEFA Nations League meeting in Portugal. They last met in the EURO qualifiers back in 2015 and the home side won 1-0 with Joao Moutinho scoring the lone goal of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Portugal national camp is looking to bounce back

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the Portugal players are disappointed with the loss to Denmark and are looking to bounce back. He also admitted that the performance last week was not up to the mark.

Ronaldo said via ESPN:

"The air is more tense. I'm not hiding it. We're in a tense moment because we need to win, but that's the beautiful thing about football. Tomorrow, I'm calling on the fans to be with us. Let them give us their strength, because we're going to try to do our best. I've lost games in 90 minutes, but I've never lost in the first leg. There are games like that, there are bad days. I didn't play at all the other day, the team didn't play at all, but it's part of life. Tomorrow I want to leave the Alvalade Stadium with my head held high. If I score, I'll be happy, but if I don't score, let someone else score, what I want is for Portugal to win."

Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form coming into the game last week with four goals in his last five matches for Al Nassr. He had also scored two goals in his last two matches with the national side and will be looking to get back on the scoresheet on Sunday.

