Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training after serving one-game suspension ahead of AFC Champions League clash

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training following a one-game suspension due to a provocative gesture to fans in a recent game.

In his absence, Luis Castro's side split points in an eight-goal thriller in the Saudi Pro League at home to Al-Hazm on Thursday (February 29). Al-Alami drew first blood through Talisca in the 31st minute as they led at the break.

However, Ahmad Al Mhemaid restored parity eight minutes into the second period before Talisca put his side ahead again on the cusp of the hour-mark. Once again, Al-Hazm responded, this time through Toze, six minutes later.

Talisca completed his hat-trick 19 minutes from time, but Faiz Selemani's 84th-minute equaliser pegged them back once again. Sadio Mane thought he drilled home a 94th-minute winner from the spot, but Paulo Ricardo forced a share of the spoils five minutes later with a spot-kick of his own.

Ronaldo, though, is back from suspension ahead of the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Al-Ain on Monday (March 4). Al-Alami posted a picture of their captain in training and captioned it:

"Sharpened Focus"

Meanwhile, following the high-scoring stalemate with the division's basement dwellers, Castro's side are nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) with 12 games remaining.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sparkling start to his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football.

Continuing to age like fine wine, the 39-year-old has rolled back the years with staggering numbers. In 29 games across competitions, he has bagged 28 goals and 11 assists.

That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 20 games in the league. Ronaldo has also scored five times (and bagged an assist) in six games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign.

His other goal this season for Al-Nassr has come in two games in the King's Cup, while he also provided an assist in one AFC Champions League qualification playoff.

