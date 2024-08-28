Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he cried after missing penalty in Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash against Slovenia

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he cried after missing a penalty at Euro 2024. The striker is one of the most deadly marksmen in the history of football but he was unconsolable after missing a 105th-minute spot-kick against Slovenia in the Round of 16 of the European Championships in Germany.

Portugal went on to secure their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after beating their opponents in a penalty shootout. Ronaldo was the first to step up and converted his penalty less than half an hour after his previous miss.

Speaking on his YouTube channel with his former teammate and friend Rio Ferdinand, the striker addressed the moment at the Frankfurt Arena, saying:

“I cried the day I missed the penalty even though I thought Oblak made a great save. When I cried, it wasn't because I felt that if I missed and if Portugal were eliminated, the world would collapse on me. It's not because of that."

"Imagine in the last 27 penalties, you score. I missed and in that moment, you bad about myself, I didn't even think about that. The people who come to the stadium, your kids, your mom, your girlfriend, everyone. I felt sad because of that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was playing in a record-breaking sixth European Championship at Euro 2024. While he failed to score in the tournament, he remains undoubtedly a legend of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Euro 2024 will be his last appearance at the European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that this summer's European Championships were his last. The prolific goalscorer told the press of his decision after his side beat Slovenia in the Round of 16 at the recently concluded Euro 2024.

Speaking to Portugal TV's RTP via ESPN, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"Without a doubt, it's the last Euro [for me], of course, it is. But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

"The most important thing about the journey I've been on is the enthusiasm I still have for being here. It's 20 years representing and playing with the national team, bringing joy to people, to the family, my children, that is what motivates me most."

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the record all-time goalscorer for his nation, with 130 goals and 45 assists from 212 games.

