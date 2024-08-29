Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his 'most special' Champions League triumph during 2024-25 UCL draw

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed that his first UEFA Champions League win for Manchester United remains his most special triumph in the prestigious competition. The 39-year-old also acknowledged his four UCL wins with Real Madrid, describing this feat as "unbelievable".

Ronaldo made an appearance at the 2024-25 Champions League draw in Monaco earlier today (Thursday, August 29). During the ceremony, the Portugal ace said (via @totalcristiano):

“The most special? You always say the first, 2008, I scored but also missed a penalty (laughs). But of course the four I won with Real Madrid, it was unbelievable. Maybe I will play in the Champions League again, one day, you never know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo won his maiden Champions League during the 2007-08 season while representing Manchester United. He scored eight goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances, even scoring in the final, as they defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties. Ronaldo also aided the Red Devils in winning the Premier League title that season, which resulted in him winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.

The Real Madrid legend also left the door open for a potential return to the Champions League in the future.

"One of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation" - UEFA President hails Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of UCL draw

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week ahead of the 2024-25 UCL League Phase draw. The 39-year-old was rewarded with a special award for being the highest-scorer in the competition's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed great success in the Champions League during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He scored 140 goals and provided 48 assists in 183 appearances, 11 goals ahead of second-placed Lionel Messi.

Ceferin said (via UEFA's official website):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass."

He added:

"His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals."

"His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."

Ronaldo has won five Champions League trophies to date - one with Manchester United (2007-08) and four at Real Madrid (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). He has also won the Golden Boot seven times, has the longest goal-scoring streak (11 successive fixtures), and holds the record for most goals in one UCL campaign (17).

