Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and more: Barcelona star Joao Cancelo picks his ultimate 5-a-side team

Barcelona fullback Joao Cancelo recently picked his ultimate 5-a-side team and it includes Cristiano Ronaldo. The Los Blancos legend featured in the all-star selection by the defender where he was noted for his goals and legendary status. Ronaldo and Cancelo both play for Portugal, where the 39-year-old superstar has been the leading man for two decades.

Speaking in a video for FIFPRO, Cancelo picked his team, starting with Ederson and Ruben Dias. He said:

"In goal, Ederson because he is very good between the posts. He is very good with his feet, He plays the ball out of defense very well and gives many options to the players who play in front of him. In defense Ruben Dias, for the leadership he offers, because of his personality on the field and for being a warrior too, because he is a warrior and for me a defender has to be a warrior"

Cancelo continued, listing out Ronaldinho, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"Okay, Central Midfielders, Bernardo and Ronaldinho. Bernardo for his intelligence, his way of working, he is a player that runs a lot. At City he did 13-14 kilometers per game, Ronaldinho because as you already know, I have said it several times before, he is my favorite player ever. The player who made me like football. And striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, for being a legend of my country, for all the goals he has scored and for continuing to inspire the youngsters."

Expand Tweet

Mario Gomez calls Mesut Ozil's body transformation "a bit crass"

Mesut Ozil has been criticized by former Germany teammate Mario Gomez for his body transformation. The former Real Madrid and Arsenal star who was famed for his technique during his playing days has bulked up in the gym post-retirement.

His former teammate, however, is not a fan of his newfound obsession with the gym and believes Ozil is trying to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to The Mirror (via the Phrasenmaher podcast), the World Cup winner said:

"First of all, it’s admirable how he pulls it off. However, I am someone who believes in the happy medium because I have experienced swings in both directions and know that extremes often lead to nothing good. I don’t know what his mission is behind this. It looks a bit crass and wouldn’t be my thing – but that’s not the point. When you come out of a career in which you received a lot of encouragement and praise for years, you naturally look for something that fulfills you."

Gomez ended, saying:

‘Mesut now seems to have found this in the gym. He also played with Ronaldo and maybe thinks: 'Now I have time to become a little Cristiano.'"