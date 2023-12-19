Cristiano Ronaldo or Ronaldo Nazario? Real Madrid-bound Endrick picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Future Real Madrid star Endrick has shared his thoughts on two of the club's greatest forwards, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario.

The teenage star is set to move to Madrid next year after the Spanish giants signed him aged 16. Real Madrid brought out the big bag of reported €60 million to sign the then 16-year-old striker Endrick from Palmeiras shortly after he made his professional bow. Los Blancos beat the ambitious Chelsea to his signing after they decided against spending so much on the youngster.

Endrick has settled into his new mini-superstar role with ease and is easily one of the most recognisable teenagers in world football. The 17-year-old has shown his quality on the pitch, as well, with 11 goals for Palmeiras to help them win the league title this season.

Following the conclusion of the season in Brazil, he has travelled to Madrid to familiarise himself with his future home. The Brazilian was at the club's Valdebebas training ground when he was asked to make his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario.

He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"R9 or Cristiano? Both, but Cristiano."

Endrick has revealed his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the club's record goalscorer, with 450 goals in 438 games. He is also touted in his native Brazil as the country's next iconic striker in the mould of Ronaldo Nazario.

Real Madrid have a huge gem in their hands in the shape of the youngster, who is set to turn heads once he lands in Europe. He already has two senior Brazil caps to his name and is poised for a great future for club and country.

Endrick aiming for high-profile arrival in Madrid

Since his transfer was confirmed for €60 million to Real Madrid, the amount of eyes that have been on Endrick has been huge for a teenager. He continues to live up to the hype around him, with his natural talent and hard work paying dividends on the pitch.

Real Madrid expect him to arrive at the club in July 2024, midway through the next Brasileirao Serie A season, when he turns 18. The youngster has a record in his sights, which he will seek to break before leaving to join the Spanish giants.

Ronaldo Nazario holds the record for most Brazilian league goals scored before turning 18. He scored 12 goals for Cruzeiro as a 16-year-old before moving to Europe. Endrick, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals already and is one shy of equalling the record set by one of his heroes.

The youngster will have half of the upcoming season to break the record and create history on his own. Afterwards, he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu to play alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.