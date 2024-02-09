Cristiano Ronaldo rubs jersey on his groin region and throws it back to fan after losing cool following defeat to Al-Hilal; video goes viral

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly lost his cool, rubbing a fan jersey on his private region, before tossing it away. The incident transpired after the Knights of Najd suffered a 2-0 loss against rivals Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday, February 8.

Despite recently thrashing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 6-0 in a friendly, Al-Nassr were unable to go head-to-head against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17') and Salem Aldawsari (30') scored one goal apiece to give them a deserved win.

Ronaldo struggled to make any sort of impact during the game and was given a low match rating of just 6.4 (as per FotMob). The 39-year-old was booked for dissent, landed just one shot on target from seven attempts, missed two big chances, and lost three duels.

The Portugal ace's frustration was clear as Al-Hilal secured their first trophy of the season. Following the final whistle, the Al-Hilal squad gave Al-Nassr a guard of honor as they walked off the pitch. As Ronaldo was heading towards the locker room, a fan tossed an Al-Hilal jersey at him.

Cristiano Ronaldo proceeded to rub the shirt on his privates before throwing it back upwards.

The full video can be viewed below:

Moreover, as the rival fans chanted Lionel Messi's name, Ronaldo also reportedly reacted badly by yelling (via MARCA):

"I'm Cristiano, not Messi."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next be back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a good opportunity to return to winning ways when Al-Nassr face Al-Feiha. The two sides are set to meet in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 14. Al-Nassr will then take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League three days later at home.

The Knights of Najd had a decent start to their AFC Champions League campaign. They finished at the top of Group E with 14 points from six games, winning four and drawing two.

Al-Nassr are also challenging for the Saudi Pro League title. They are currently second in the table with 46 points from 19 games, seven points behind rivals Al-Hilal.