Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes pushing for La Liga manager to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United: Reports

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is keen to get Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as Manchester United manager.

Manchester United announced the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. The sacking came after a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of relegation battle touted Watford on Saturday.

Michael Carrick is currently reported to lead Manchester United in their next few games. Meanwhile, United are looking for Solskjaer's replacement as interim manager to lead them until the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Manchester United announce that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. 🔴 #MUFC Official. Manchester United announce that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/90EWEg4JAF

Julen Lopetegui is among the few potential candidates for the job. The former Real Madrid and Spain manager recently showed his worth in the 2019-20 Europa League.

His Sevilla side defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-finals. They then went on to win the title, defeating Inter Milan 3-2. Sevilla currently lead the La Liga table which is a stark contrast to United's fortunes in the Premier League.

Jorge Mendes also reportedly collected assurances from the Manchester United board that Solskjaer will be sacked after yesterday's defeat.

It is yet to be seen if Lopetegui will be open to moving to Manchester United.

There has been a decline in fortunes for Barcelona and inconsistency at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season. This means Sevilla have a real chance at the La Liga title and other domestic trophies.

Who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United?

While the inevitable has happened with Solskjaer's sacking, the problems aren't over for the Manchester United decision makers.

There is a real lack of quality managers who are free at the moment. They missed their chance to sign Antonio Conte last month when they backed Solskjaer after a 5-0 thrashing at Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur took that opportunity and signed the serial winner.

Manchester United now have Zinedine Zidane as a big option among the managers who are free. However, Zidane is reportedly more interested in managing the French national side.

A few other names on the table include Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. However, all of these managers are currently employed and will cost a fortune if Manchester United are to sign them.

Moreover, many of these managers might not want to join United, with reports suggesting that the job is currently an interim one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Manchester United board really have a huge decision to make now. It will be interesting to see who they are eventually able to sign to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar