Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr attempt to hijack AC Milan move for 24-year-old forward: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi-based club Al-Nassr are planning a last-minute attempt to sign highly sought-after Nigerian striker Samuel Chukwueze, as per journalist Rudi Galetti. The 24-year-old forward from Villarreal has been on the radar of multiple Italian clubs, with AC Milan reportedly close to securing his signature.

Despite the deal with AC Milan almost done - just final details to be discussed - the club is preparing a huge offer which will be sent to the RW in the next hours, trying to hijack the agreement with the Rossoneri.

AC Milan's pursuit of Chukwueze has been a topic of speculation for several weeks. It seemed that the deal was on the verge of completion with an agreement already in place with Villarreal. However, rumors emerged of Al-Nassr's interest in the player in the past few hours, potentially throwing a wrench into Milan's plans.

Initially, Al-Nassr's top priority was French winger Moussa Diaby, but the player opted to join Aston Villa in the Premier League in a €50 million deal. Consequently, Al-Nassr turned their attention towards Chukwueze as a potential alternative.

Despite Milan's apparent advantage in the race to secure Chukwueze's services, Al-Nassr sought to outmaneuver them with a more enticing financial offer to the player.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr have been highly active in the summer transfer market, already completing operations for players like Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles.

The club's ambition seems to know no bounds, with rumors circulating that they are also close to securing Liverpool's Sadio Mane as their latest marquee signing. This move could significantly bolster their attacking prowess, with Cristiano Ronaldo already on their books.

AC Milan secure Chukwueze despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's offer: Report

The 24-year-old Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze's much-anticipated move to AC Milan from Villareal will be completed soon, claims journalist Luca Bianchin. He has claimed that all the necessary arrangements have been made, with only a few bonus details remaining.

Samuel Chukwueze deal with Villarreal should be closed TODAY. Only some details about the bonuses are missing. Al Nassr made an offer but everything is okay with Milan.

Despite an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi-based club, Al-Nassr, AC Milan remain in the lead to secure the Nigerian forward's signature.

The 24-year-old Nigerian won the 2020-21 Europa League title with Villareal. He has contributed to the club's success in the recent past. In 207 appearances for the Spanish giants, he has scored 37 goals and provided 31 assists.