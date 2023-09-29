Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr beats Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Barcelona in list of most popular clubs on Instagram for August 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr has beaten Lionel Messi's current club Inter Miami and his former side Barcelona in the list of the most popular clubs on Instagram for August, 2023.

The Saudi Pro League outfit's popularity has skyrocketed since the signing of the Portuguese icon earlier this year and the trend has only continued.

In a list compiled by Deportes&Finanzas and posted on their official Twitter page, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ranked above Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Barcelona in terms of Instagram popularity. The club racked up a massive 157 million total interactions on the platform, with Inter Miami having 130 million interactions and Barcelona racking up 148 million.

However, despite their impressive numbers, Al-Nassr weren't the most popular football club on Instagram in August. They still trailed Real Madrid, who sit atop the list with 190 million interactions, as well as second-placed Galatasaray, who got 167 million interactions.

With their number, though, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side were able to clinch a podium spot, with Lionel Messi's boyhood club Barcelona and his current side Inter Miami making up the top five.

That said, it is worth stressing that both Al-Nassr and Inter Miami are reaping the benefits of signing two of the greatest players in the history of the game this year. The two clubs have both attracted millions of followers on their social media accounts while experiencing a massive surge of interest for their games.

On the pitch, the two superstars have helped to transform their clubs into very strong sides and even inspired them to claim trophies this summer. Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup, while Inter Miami bagged the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for their new clubs so far

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr during the January transfer window after parting ways with Manchester United. So far, he's made 27 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 23 goals and seven assists to his name.

That includes 14 goals and two assists in 16 games last season, as well as eight goals and five assists in eight games this term. All his eight goals this term have come in the league.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has also has a brilliant start to life since joining Inter Miami from PSG during the summer transfer window. The Argentine has featured in 12 games for the club across all fronts so far, with a return of 11 goals and five assists.