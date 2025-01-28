Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr confirm transfer of foreign star to European club

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have announced the permanent transfer of Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce. The former Besiktas forward has completed a return to the Turkish Super Lig, having spent two years on loan in the country in the past.

Former Brazil U-23 international Talisca had been on the radar of Turkish giants Fenerbahce for over a month. Manager Jose Mourinho was keen on signing him in the January window. The talented forward has now penned his contract with the Istanbul-based outfit, becoming their third high-profile addition this winter.

Fenerbahce have already signed Diego Carlos from Aston Villa and Milan Skriniar from PSG on loan this month as they look to win the Super Lig title. They sit in second place in the league, six points behind reigning champions and rivals Galatasaray.

Al-Nassr have sanctioned the exit of Talisca from the club, ending his productive partnership in front of goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the former Benfica man arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2021, nearly two years before the Portuguese great, they forged a good understanding at the club.

Talisca scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for the Knights of Najd in the 2023-24 season despite missing nearly half of the campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the single-season goalscoring record in Saudi football in the same season, scoring 35 goals in 31 league appearances.

Anderson Talisca made 104 appearances for Al-Nassr, scoring 76 goals and providing 10 assists. He has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with Fenerbahce, joining them until the summer of 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr close in on Bundesliga star - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi giants are in the market for attacking reinforcement, having lost Anderson Talisca to Fenerbahce this month.

Nigeria international Boniface has opened the door to a move to the Saudi giants. He is not part of the Bundesliga side's squad for their UEFA Champions League game against Sparta Praha on Wednesday. Representatives of Al-Nassr have already landed in Germany to hold direct talks with Bayer Leverkusen for the 24-year-old striker.

Stefano Piolis's side are looking to add a source of goals to their ranks this month. Boniface's tally of six goals in 10 league games this season has caught their eye. The former Union Saint-Gilloise man appears likely to move before the transfer window in Saudi Arabia shuts.

