Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract - Saudi Arabia club release official statement and provide clarification about World Cup bid

In an official statement, Al Nassr have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the club does not compel him to promote Saudi Arabia’s 2030 FIFA World Cup bid.

Following the mutual termination of his contract at Manchester United, Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club and is expected to earn around $200 million per year during his stay. He was announced as an Al Nassr player on January 3 in front of a packed Mrsool Park.

After Ronaldo’s transfer was announced, multiple reports claimed that the superstar’s Al Nassr contract obligates him to promote Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. The club have now debunked the claims, insisting that Ronaldo’s contract does not have any such clause.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success.”

Ronaldo is yet to make his Al Nassr debut due to a carry-over suspension imposed on him by the FA. He was given a three-match ban in November after the FA found him guilty of knocking the phone off a young Everton fan’s hand in April 2022.

The 37-year-old could play his first game for Al Nassr against Saudi Pro League rivals Ettifaq on January 22.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wishes Cristiano Ronaldo all the best for his Al Nassr career

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press ahead of their Spanish Supercup clash with Villarreal at Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Stadium on Wednesday (January 11).

The Italian manager said that Ronaldo's signing is fabulous for Al Nassr and added that his legendary status has not been tarnished following his move to the Middle East.

Ancelotti said:

“It's a fantastic signing for (Al Nassr). We wish Cristiano all the best. He's a legend of our club.”

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid, scoring a whopping 450 goals in 438 games and winning four Champions League and two La Liga titles, amongsother honours.

