Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as foreign star gets subbed out in first-half against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side suffered a huge blow as star defender Aymeric Laporte was forced to be subbed off against Al-Wehda away. The Frenchman was taken off after just 12 minutes of action in their Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, February 25.

The 30-year-old was seemingly in discomfort holding his hamstring. He was replaced by defender Salem Al-Najdi.

The setback could be a massive one for Al-Nassr as they chase their first league title since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. As it stands, they are fourth in the table and already 11 points off leaders Al-Ittihad. They desperately need to string wins together to have any chance of closing the lead to the top.

Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate provides thoughts on GOAT debate

Benzema opened up on the Al-Nassr star.

Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema suggested that Ronaldo Nazario was the best player ever in his opinion. The Frenchman was asked to reply to comments from Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed himself that he was the greatest ever.

Benzema said (via press conference):

"I think everyone can say what they want," Benzema told reporters. "If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil.

"I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he [Cristiano] has his own and it's a very good one," Benzema added.

This comes after an interview where the Portuguese superstar said (via Spanish outlet El Chiringuito):

"I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me. You have to look at the numbers, full stop. I believe I am the most complete player who has ever existed. It's me.

"I do everything in football. I play well in terms of heading the ball, I'm good at free-kicks, I'm good with my left foot, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump. I am the best player ever, I believe that."

Ronaldo and Benzema enjoyed a fantastic spell together at Real Madrid ever between 2009 and 2018. They played in 342 games together, combining for 76 goals.

Ronaldo and Benzema were among the first of Europe's top stars to make the move to the Middle East. The 39-year-old plays for Al-Nassr while the Frenchman plies his trade for Al-Ittihad. Currently, it is Benzema's side looking better off in the league, lying at the top of the table while the Portuguese attacker's side are fourth.

