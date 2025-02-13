Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as key duo get subbed out after picking up knocks against Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have been dealt a blow as Otávio and Sultan Al-Ghannam had to leave the pitch after picking up knocks against Al-Ahli. The Saudi Pro League match ended in a 3-2 win for the Knights of Najd on February 13 at King Abdullah Sports City.

Otávio picked up an injury early on in the game and had to be subbed off in the 22nd minute, with Ayman Ahmed replacing him on the pitch. Jhon Durán, who joined Al-Nassr from Aston Villa at the end of last month, opened the scoring for the visitors with a left-footed shot in the 32nd minute.

Al-Nassr right-back Sultan Al Ghannam also sustained an injury and was replaced by Ali Lajami in the 43rd minute.

Both Otávio and Sultan Al-Ghannam have been regular starters for Al-Nassr this season. The 30-year-old midfielder just returned to the pitch from an injury and missed the first two club games of this month. He has registered four assists in 29 appearances across competitions for the Riyadh-based club this season.

Sultan Al-Ghannam, meanwhile, has contributed to five clean sheets in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr this season. He has also recorded two goals and five assists in 29 matches across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will be hoping that the key duo's respective knocks are not serious as they have important matches upcoming, including the AFC Champions League against Iranian club Persepolis on February 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo got subbed off in Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al-Ahli

Even though Al-Nassr entered the second half with a one-goal lead against Al-Ahli, they were left with 10 men on the pitch after Mohamed Simakan was given a red card in the 47th minute for apparent violent conduct. The Knights of Najd manager Stefano Pioli decided to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Mohammed Al-Fatil in the 76th minute.

Al-Ahli found their equalizer with Ivan Toney's header from close range in the 78th minute. Aiman Yahya quickly restored the lead for Al-Nassr with a left-footed shot just a couple of minute later.

Jhon Durán completed his brace and took the count to three for the visitors in the 88th minute. Al-Ahli's Sumayhan Al Nabit netted the last goal of the match with a left-footed shot from close range in stoppage time.

During his 76 minutes on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo took 22 touches while winning three out of four ground duels and one out of two aerial duels. The Portuguese icon had one shot blocked, was not involved in any key passes, and did not have any goal contribution or shots on target.

