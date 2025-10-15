Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as key Saudi star set to be sidelined for 6 weeks after picking up injury: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Saad Al-Nasser has suffered a fresh setback after picking up an injury in a friendly against Diriyah Club. The left-back is now expected to be on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

According to a report by Ariyadhiah (via The Nassr Zone), Al-Nasser is injured again and will miss more matches this season. He has already missed six games this season, following an ankle injury in September.

He was back in training this month and gearing up to make a return to the pitch, but is now set for an extended spell in the medical room. The defender joined from Al-Taawoun this summer and was seen as a key figure for Jorge Jesus' side, but has played just once in the Saudi Pro League and as many times in the AFC Champions League Two.

He has played just 54 minutes for Al-Nassr, and both appearances came as a left midfielder. The injury will see Ayman Yahya and Nawaf Boushal rotate and play as and when needed in the Cristiano Ronaldo-led starting XI.

Sami Al-Najei and Abdulmalik Al-Jaber are also on the sidelines for the Saudi side and are not expected to make a return soon. The former suffered a cruciate ligament tear in August, while the latter underwent knee surgery in July.

Al-Nassr boss heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has praised club captain Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing him for maintaining the same hunger despite turning 40 this year. He believes that the forward being the club's second-fastest player makes it even more impressive and said (via The Nassr Zone):

“As a player, we hear a lot about him, but we only truly get to know him by being around him. He’s 40 years old now and is the second-fastest player on the team, running over 25 km/h. It’s something extraordinary, even physically, as a person, he’s exceptional. He’s a very intelligent man. He knows far more than just football."

The manager has already revealed that he moved to the club because of an invitation from Ronaldo and said (via Record):

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him."

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027.

