Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been prohibited by FIFA from making new signings in the transfer market. The ban has been imposed for three transfer windows.

This is as a result of Al-Alamy failing to pay Leicester City a part of the £14 million transfer fee for Ahmed Musa. Musa helped the Riyadh-based side win the league title in the 2018-19 season.

However, Al-Nassr still owe Leicester an amount of £390,000, resulting in the club getting suspended in the transfer market. They're expected to act promptly and pay up the rest of the amount to get the ban lifted.

An itial case against the Saudi Pro League side was launched in 2021. FIFA has now given the verdict on the matter. Cristiano Ronaldo's club have been active in the 2023 summer transfer market. They have already signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. Al-Aalamy have also been linked with a move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

Several big name stars, like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have joined the SPL. Hence, Al-Nassr could also be expected to make moves as they look to improve on a second-placed SPL finish in the 2022-23 season.

They have also appointed a new coach - 61-year-old Portuguese tactician Luis Castro.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on impact he has had on Al-Nassr teammates

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been known for being the ultimate professional. The Portuguese takes care of himself like very few do.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that his presence in the team often influences other players, too. Ronaldo recently opened up on that matter. The 38-year-old explained to the SPL's official media how he has impacted his Al-Nassr teammates and their daily regime:

"Of course. They felt the way I am, my discipline, my ethic of work. It's not by coincidence that I played higher level for 20 years. It's not as they call, genetics."

Ronaldo added:

"The genetics, it's important; the other factors are important too. It's not genetic; it's what you do with your genetic; that's gonna be the difference. I think I helped many many other players the way they see fitness; it's way of life."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 19 appearances for the Riyadh-based club, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. However, the team went trophyless last season. Ronaldo is keen on leading Al-Nassr to glory during the 2023-24 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes