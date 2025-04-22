Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt massive blow as key foreign star set to miss clash against SPL leaders Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be without Jhon Duran in their Saudi Pro League match against Al Ittihad on May 7. The new signing picked up a booking on Tuesday against Damac FC and will be suspended for the next match.

Ad

Al Nassr were in action against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League when Duran picked up his fifth booking of the season. He has scored seven goals in his 14 matches for his new club but the suspension comes at a tough time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He recently spoke about his move to the Middle East from Aston Villa in January and claimed that he was happy with the decision. He said via Tribal Football:

"I am very happy with this step. People speculate, but only my family, my agent and I know why we made these decisions."

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Duran added:

"For me he is the biggest star in football. I am hoping to get there quickly, to be able to learn everything he can teach me and follow in his footsteps."

Ad

Al Nassr picked up a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Samac FC. It saw them move within two points of second-placed Al Hilal and just eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed it was hard to win the Suadi Pro League trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the Saudi Pro League title race in January and stated that it was hard to win in the Middle East. He claimed that Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are hard to beat and said that he will continue fighting for it. He said via ESPN:

Ad

"You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr."

Ad

"It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 27 matches for Al Nassr this season. He has seven goals in six AFC Champions League matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More