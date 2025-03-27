Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr eyeing up summer move for 24-year-old PL winger: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United forward Mohammad Kudus. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi Pro League side are keen on signing the Ghanaian international.

The report claims that the Knights of Najd are preparing an offer in the range of £84 million for the 24-year-old. That figure would be just shy of the release clause in his contract, valued at £85 million. Despite his importance to Graham Potter's team, the London-based club may find it difficult to turn down an offer of such magnitude.

Kudus has been a key attacker for the Hammers since he joined from Ajax in the summer of 2023. However, he has struggled to get going this season, collecting just three goals and two assists in 27 games across all competitions.

The addition of the Ghanaian forward would bolster what is already a fearsome Al-Nassr frontline, led by the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League in Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon has 19 strikes, followed by seven for Mane, six for Anderson Talisca, and five for Duran.

The Stefano Pioli-led side will be hopeful that adding an attacker of Kudus' level will give them the push required to win the Saudi Pro League next season. They have been unsuccessful in each of their last three campaigns since Ronaldo joined in December 2022.

Inter Miami looking to add Al-Nassr hero Cristiano Ronaldo on short-term deal: Reports

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are open to signing Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal. According to talkSPORT, the Herons may arise as a destination for the 40-year-old who is keen on featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament in its new expanded format will see 32 teams from across the world compete in eight groups of four. Inter Miami received qualification through special status and will face off against Palmeiras (Brazil), Al-Ahly (Egypt), and Porto (Portugal).

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr did not secure qualification to the tournament, with Al-Hilal the team from the Saudi Pro League playing in the tournament. It is expected to be the biggest ever edition in its history, with the sport's governing body set to hand out a prize fund of $1 billion.

As it stands, the Portuguese attacker will become a free agent in the summer, with his two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr set to expire. He joined them back in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United.

