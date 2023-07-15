Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to face Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in opening game of their new Saudi Pro League season

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face Al-Ettifaq in their opening game of the Saudi Pro League season in 2023-24. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The Saudi Pro League's opening matchday fixtures were recently announced. Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ettifaq in their opening game of the campaign.

2022-23 Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, will play Al-Raed in their first match of the season. French superstars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante recently completed moves to the Jeddah-based club.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al-Nassr back in January. He has since made 19 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists across competitions.

Al-Nassr, however, went trophyless during Ronaldo's first five months at the club, finishing second in the SPL. The club have brought in Luis Castro at the helm for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

They are keen on winning the league this season and will start their campaign against Gerrard's Ettifaq. The Liverpool legend returned to management after being appointed as the Ettifaq coach. He was relieved of his duties as the Aston Villa manager in the middle of the 2022-23 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already outlined his expectations in his second Al-Nassr season

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on winning a trophy in his second season as an Al-Nassr player. The Portugal captain told the SPL's official media that he expected to win something in his first year at the club.

The 38-year-old, however, recognized that things don't always go according to plan. He further added that he is staying patient and persistent with his efforts. Speaking on the matter, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have already signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. More new signings could be on their way as the Saudi Pro League team look to bolster their ranks.