Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr handed boost as foreign superstar participates in group training ahead of SPL clash: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have received a boost as star striker Jhon Duran has returned to training ahead of their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ettifaq. The Colombian striker was feared to have picked up an injury after his absence from the AFC Champions League Elite game against Persepolis.

Ad

Former Aston Villa man Duran has hit the ground running since completing his reported €77 million move to Saudi giants Al-Nassr. The 21-year-old scored braces in each of his first two league appearances for the Knights of Najd before missing the game against Persepolis.

Insider reports from X via Al Nassr Zone have revealed that Jhon Duran has trained with the squad for their league meeting with Al-Ettifaq on Friday. The young striker appeared to have been rested, like captain Cristiano Ronaldo and a number of other foreign pros, for the game against Persepolis.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Al-Nassr have been in fine form since the turn of the year, winning five consecutive league games against Al-Khaleej, Al-Fateh, Al-Raed, Al-Fayha, and Al-Ahli. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in the league since losing to Al-Ittihad, who lead the way in the league, back in December.

Jhon Duran has added more potency and firepower to the Al-Nassr attack playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front. Stefano Pioli's side have scored 18 goals in their last seven games and are up to third in the league, behind only Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo to return, two foreign stars missing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq

After a week's rest, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his return to action in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Ettifaq on Friday. The 40-year-old forward was left behind as the Knights of Najd made their way to Iran for a goalless draw against Persepolis in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ad

The league's leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to get back on the scoresheet after failing to find the net against Al-Ahli last time out. While Pioli will be able to welcome Ronaldo back to the side, he must navigate the game against Al-Ettifaq without two of his most important foreign stars.

Centre-back Mohamed Simakan picked up a red card in the second half of the game against Al-Ahli and is suspended for this game and the next one. The manager will also be without Portuguese midfielder Otavio, who had to be taken off in the first half of the win over Al-Ahli last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback