Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr handed boost as key foreign star set to be fit for Al-Qadsiah clash: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have been handed a major boost as Marcelo Brozovic is available after missing the previous match. The Croatian midfielder has been a key part of the starting XI but missed their 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (April 12).
According to a report in Saudi Arabia, Brozovic's issue is not major, and he will be in the squad this weekend. Al-Nassr will take on Al-Qadsiah in the league on Friday (April 18) as they continue their chase for the title.
Ronaldo's side are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad but have a game in hand. Should they win against Al-Qadsiah, Stefano Pioli's side will be just a point behind second-placed Al-Hilal, with six games left in the season.
The Al-Nassr captain will be delighted with Brozovic's return, as he will have a key player back on the pitch to help him out. The midfielder has provided six assists this season, along with a goal, which came in the 4-1 win over Al-Fayha early in the season. They are looking for revenge on Al-Qadsiah, as they had lost 2-1 when the two sides met last November.
Cristiano Ronaldo has already acknowledged that it is hard to compete with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, saying (via ESPN):
"It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."
A win this weekend would put them within touching distance of both sides and hand them a boost in their late title charge.
When Cristiano Ronaldo said he was happy in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media earlier this year (January) and said he was happy in Saudi Arabia. He added that the football was also improving.
"I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving," he said (via ESPN).
Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to sign a new deal at Al-Nassr and is in the final months of his contract. Last August, the Portuguese superstar said the Saudi side would probably be his final club.
"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably, I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I'm happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue," he said (via BBC).