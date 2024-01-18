Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on signing Sao Paulo star as a free-agent: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are keeping tabs on the contract situation of Sao Paulo centre-back Robert Arboleda and are willing to sign the player on a free transfer, reports Globo Esporte.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have managed to sign a number of world-class players as free agents, including the Portuguese legend himself. Now, the club plans on targeting South American talent, starting with Brazil.

Ecuadorian centre-back Robert Arboleda's contract with Sao Paulo expires in December, and talks about a potential extension have been stagnant so far. Al-Nassr are reportedly planning to offer him a three-year contract, which could be very lucrative for the Ecuadorian, who turns 33 this year.

Al-Nassr are placed second in the Saudi Pro League table at the moment with 15 wins from 19 games. However, Neymar's Al-Hilal have been on a tear this season, having not lost a single game in 19, and sit atop the table, seven points clear of Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo himself has been on fire this season. He has scored 20 goals and added nine assists in just 18 Saudi Pro League games for Al-Nassr. He also helped them qualify for the knockouts of the AFC Champions League, with three goals and one assist in four group stage games.

Al-Nassr have been very impressive this season, but need that extra push to edge past Al-Hilal. The signing of Arboleda, if they secure it, could be the one that helps them achieve success in Saudi Arabia and Asia.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces sizeable €1 billion lawsuit for Binance NFT promotion: Reports

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo faces a huge €1 billion class-action lawsuit for promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to the cryptocurrency firm Binance.

Disgruntled users of the cryptocurrency took legal action, seeking significant damages. The users have turned to emails, X, and website publication, preparing a lawsuit contract and providing notice to the Portuguese superstar.

The lawsuit claims that Ronaldo's influence attracted investors to Binance, where they allegedly unknowingly invested in unregistered securities. Ronaldo's massive social media following, 617 million followers on Instagram, is said to have caused a huge spike in the popularity of Binance after their partnership was announced.