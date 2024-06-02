Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro-League side Al-Nassr are set to strengthen their team in four key areas this summer. The Knights of Najd endured a poor season last term despite the Portuguese legend's efforts. The Saudi side ended the campaign with no trophies despite Ronaldo finding the back of the net 50 times in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The team could not catch up to arch Rivals Al-Hilal who were undefeated in Saudi Arabia through the campaign. The global ones will now look to strengthen so they stand a chance to beat them to glory next season.

The team have outlined their desire to sign four key players next season. Four foreign stars are going to be targeted, with one goalkeeper, one defender, one midfielder and one right winger the top of the list.

The desire to bring in foreign talent means that the Saudi Pro-League will have a hand in proceedings in the European transfer market summer. The Gulf state has announced itself as a viable destination for players in Europe and South America and it remains to be seen which players Al-Nassr can attract.

The team will however hope they can keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo for next season. Besides his goal scoring prowess, the Portuguese legend is a valuable legitimizing factor or the team and division on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr out to make amends for trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be keen to make amends for the recently concluded season following a trophyless campaign. While little blame can be laid at the feet of the Portuguese legend, the team around him will have to step up to his level.

The Los Blancos legend maintains a gluttonous appetite for goals and silverware. While he got his fill of the former, an absence of the latter will still sting him.

Ronaldo has bagged 64 goals in 79 games for the global ones and is one of the best players in the Near east despite his age. I'm his first fill season in the league, he bagged 50 goals and laid on 13 assists despite being 39-years-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo has only lifted the Arab champions cup with Al-Nassr during his time there. The team will now set it's sights on strengthening so they can make a proper push for the Saudi Pro-League next season. Their biggest rivals Al-Hilal will prove difficult opposition however, but the knights of Najd will make sure they're up for the challenge.