Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in the AFC Champions League knockout stages with Al-Nassr will come against fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha.

The draw for the AFC Champions League Round of 16 took place today (December 28). Luis Castro's Al-Alami learned they will face Al-Fayha with the two Saudi sides set to clash in February.

Al-Nassr will travel to Al Majma'ah Sports City on February 12 for the first leg. They wil then host Al-Fayha in the second leg at KSU Stadium on February 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue his red-hot form in the competition that helped Castro's men finish as Group E winners. They won four of six games, going unbeaten during the group stages.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged three goals and one assist in four games. His teammate Anderson Talisca enjoyed a superb group stage campaign and sits joint-first in the goalscoring charts with six goals.

Al-Nassr already have a win over Al-Fayha this season under their belt. Castro's side secured a 3-1 away victory in the Saudi Pro League in late October.

Ronaldo will undoubtedly be eager to win the AFC Champions League, having dominated the UEFA Champions League during his time in Europe. He won Europe's elite club competition five times, becoming the first player in history to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo's astounding records ahead of his 50th appearance for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's has enjoyed a memorable year with Al-Alami.

Cristiano Ronaldo has nearly spent a year with Al-Nassr and in that time has made history for the Saudi Pro League giants. Club football's record goalscorer joined Al-Alami in January last year on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 38-year-old has wreaked havoc in Saudi, posting 37 goals and 13 assists in 43 games across competitions. He currently sits top of the Saudi Pro League goalscoring charts with 19 goals in just 17 games.

Next up for Al-Nassr is a trip to Al-Taawoun FC on Saturday (December 30). It will be Ronaldo's 50th appearance as an Al-Alami player.

Ronaldo has well and truly transformed the Saudi club, helping them win the Arab Club Champions Cup. He won the Golden Boot during that competition and he continues to roll back the years at KSU Stadium.

The legendary forward was enduring a difficult period this time last year after unceremoniously leaving Manchester United. Many questioned his move to the Saudi Pro League but his inspired form has quickly silenced those critics.