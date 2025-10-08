Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr likely to be among clubs to pursue a potential deal for Manchester United superstar: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are likely to make a move to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes next year, as per reports. Portugal international Fernandes is set to remain on the radars of multiple sides in the Saudi Pro League after a failed attempt to sign him in the summer.Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported (via @UtdDistrict onX) that Al-Nassr remain keen on the services of the 31-year-old midfielder. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke directly with his compatriot to try to convince him to move in the summer, and the Knights of Najd will make another attempt to sign him. Al-Hilal tried to lure Bruno Fernandes from Old Trafford at the end of the 2024-25 season with an eye-watering contract offer, but the midfielder opted to remain with the Red Devils. Al-Ittihad and Ronaldo's side are expected to show serious interest in the former Sporting Club man, who may consider a transfer in 2026. Manchester United and their captain have failed to dazzle this season, with the midfielder scoring just two goals in seven league appearances. Under Ruben Amorim this season, Fernandes has been deployed in a deeper midfield role than he usually is, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha preferred further forward. Cristiano Ronaldo managed to lure compatriot Joao Felix to Al-Nassr in the summer, and the 25-year-old is flourishing in the Saudi top-flight. Bruno Fernandes may be tempted by the possibility of playing in the Saudi Pro League, where several Portugal international are plying their trade. Manchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo makes retirement revelationManchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has faced pressure from his family with regards to his plans for the future. The 40-year-old forward has enjoyed a long playing career, with his longevity attracting great applause. Ronaldo spoke at the Portugal Football Globes on Tuesday, where he was handed the Prestige award for his excellent contributions to football. The experienced forward admitted that he has very limited time left in his career but intends to enjoy these final years. &quot;People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?&quot; But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest&quot;, he said (via ESPN).Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 940 goals in his professional career and is hunting for the 1000-goal milestone. The former Manchester United man plans to feature in the FIFA World Cup next summer with the Selecao and will hope to claim the elusive title for the first time.