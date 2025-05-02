Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr make decision regarding manager Stefano Pioli's future at the club next season: Reports

Stefano Pioli is reportedly set to leave Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Italian manager will not return to the club after the summer break.
According to a report by Mutab bin Abdullah Al-Hazza, Al-Nassr have decided against continuing with Pioli. The club appointed the former AC Milan boss in September 2024 after sacking Luis Castro following a slow start to the season.
Although Ronaldo's side have managed to close the gap and move back to third in the table, a league triumph looks unlikely. They are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, whom they face next week in the Saudi Pro League.
Earlier this season, SportItalia's Gianluigi Longari reported that Pioli had off-the-pitch issues with his players. The report claimed the manager had a poor relationship with many, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the dressing room.
The manager's failure to win the league title and the off-pitch issues have led to Al-Nassr's decision to part ways with him.
Jose Mourinho has been linked with Al-Nassr in the past, and the former Real Madrid manager has acknowledged that he wants to work in the Saudi Pro League. He said in 2023:
"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]."
Ronaldo has worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid.
Jose Mourinho praised Cristiano Ronaldo for the Saudi Pro League's rise
Jose Mourinho spoke to Fabrizio Romano in 2024 and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo opened the doors for all in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese tactician added that although an offer was on the table, he rejected it as he was happy at AS Roma. Mourinho said via GOAL:
"Cristiano opened the door in terms of believing that it is possible to be there and live there, to enjoy the development of a country that wants to be a different country with football that has a passion but is not developed. When I had the proposal, of course economically it was important because it was more important for me with Roma, European football and commitment. If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never."
Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League. He has acknowledged that he wants to retire from Al-Nassr.