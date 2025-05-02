Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr make decision regarding manager Stefano Pioli's future at the club next season: Reports

Stefano Pioli is reportedly set to leave Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Italian manager will not return to the club after the summer break.

Ad

According to a report by Mutab bin Abdullah Al-Hazza, Al-Nassr have decided against continuing with Pioli. The club appointed the former AC Milan boss in September 2024 after sacking Luis Castro following a slow start to the season.

Although Ronaldo's side have managed to close the gap and move back to third in the table, a league triumph looks unlikely. They are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, whom they face next week in the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this season, SportItalia's Gianluigi Longari reported that Pioli had off-the-pitch issues with his players. The report claimed the manager had a poor relationship with many, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the dressing room.

The manager's failure to win the league title and the off-pitch issues have led to Al-Nassr's decision to part ways with him.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with Al-Nassr in the past, and the former Real Madrid manager has acknowledged that he wants to work in the Saudi Pro League. He said in 2023:

Ad

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]."

Ronaldo has worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho praised Cristiano Ronaldo for the Saudi Pro League's rise

Jose Mourinho spoke to Fabrizio Romano in 2024 and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo opened the doors for all in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese tactician added that although an offer was on the table, he rejected it as he was happy at AS Roma. Mourinho said via GOAL:

Ad

"Cristiano opened the door in terms of believing that it is possible to be there and live there, to enjoy the development of a country that wants to be a different country with football that has a passion but is not developed. When I had the proposal, of course economically it was important because it was more important for me with Roma, European football and commitment. If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League. He has acknowledged that he wants to retire from Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More